Some Singtel customers affected by connectivity issues; telco says latest incident unrelated to recent outage

SINGAPORE: A “small number” of customers may be experiencing connectivity issues, Singtel said on Tuesday (Mar 17).

“This is unrelated to yesterday’s incident,” the telco said in a post on Facebook.

The Downdetector website, which tracks outages by collating status reports, showed more than 300 reports related to Singtel as of 11.46am.

“Our engineers are working urgently on resolving the matter as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Singtel added in its social media post.

Some Facebook users on Tuesday reported issues with calls and mobile data. Some said they had no phone service while others had Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

Some GOMO users also shared in the comment sections of Singtel's Facebook post and Downdetector’s Singtel page that they had issues connecting to mobile data and were unable to make calls. Gomo is a subsidiary of Singtel.

The telco encouraged one user to check if their device could connect to the 4G network.

“If not, kindly restart your device, toggle airplane mode on and off, and remove and reinsert your SIM card,” Singtel said in a reply to a Facebook comment.

MONDAY'S DISRUPTION

The latest incident comes after the telco on Monday experienced a more than eight-hour disruption to its network.

Thousands of Singtel users encountered issues with their mobile service, with some unable to pay for items or use their mobile data for work.

At about 9pm on Monday, the telco said its 4G and 5G mobile services had been restored following a delay caused by “technical issues”. Singtel added that there was no evidence to suggest the incident was a cyber-related event.

In February, Singapore authorities said that all four major telcos were targets of a cyberattack by UNC3886. The attack, which was made public last year, enabled attackers to gain access to a few critical systems of Singtel, M1, StarHub and Simba, but no sensitive customer data was lost.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority told CNA on Monday that it "takes a serious view of any service disruptions and will investigate this incident".