CNA Explains: Are landlines still relevant?

With ISDN, there is a dedicated channel for each ongoing call. When one person dials 999 and Channel One is in use, no one else can use it or share the bandwidth, said Asst Prof Purnima.

Other callers will be using separate channels until Channel One is released by the first person, she explained.

She likened ISDN to railway infrastructure where tracks are built for one train to travel on. The internet, on the other hand, is more of an expressway shared - and with the potential to be clogged up - by different vehicles.

Mr Oo Gin Lee, managing director of a tech-focused public relations company, added that landlines are always connected whereas mobile phones depend on last-mile wireless connectivity.

“During power outages, landlines should still work,” he said. Digital lines however will be cut off if internet connectivity is affected.

“It’s rare for the reverse to happen - landlines going down instead of the internet."

Is Singtel the only option?

In Singapore, Singtel owns most of the core infrastructure, said Asst Prof Purnima.

If other telcos want to use it, they would have to build services on it, she said, likening it to an apartment owned by Singtel with other telcos like StarHub and M1 leasing.

This way of doing things is cost-efficient because infrastructure is expensive, she said.

She estimated the ISDN infrastructure to be at least 17 years old, based on an old Singtel report from 2007.