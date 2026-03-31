Some Singtel customers to get S$5 or S$10 'goodwill rebate' over recent network disruption

SINGAPORE: Singtel announced on Tuesday (Mar 31) "goodwill" rebates of S$5 (US$3.90) or S$10 on some customers' bills following a series of disruptions earlier this month.

The rebates will be reflected on eligible customers' bills within the next one to two billing cycles, with no action required, the telco said in messages to customers.

"We sincerely apologise for the recent network disruption," Singtel said in messages announcing the S$5 rebate.

"We know how important staying connected is. As a small gesture, you'll receive a S$5 goodwill rebate on your bill."

"We will continue to enhance our network and strengthen its resilience," the telco added.

CNA has asked Singtel for more information on the rebates, including how the different rebate amounts were assigned to customers.