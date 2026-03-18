Singtel users report mobile service issues for third straight day

SINGAPORE: Some Singtel users reported issues with the telco's mobile service on Wednesday (Mar 18), the third consecutive day customers experienced a disruption.

Reports began to spike on Downdetector, which collates status reports from several sources, at 5.25pm. The number of reports climbed to around 500 by 6.25pm.

In a Facebook post at about 7.30pm, Singtel said that the matter has been resolved.

"Singtel would like to clarify that there’s no network outage," the company said in response to CNA's queries, adding that it "noticed some momentary congestion" and thanking its customers for their understanding.

On Tuesday, some Singtel customers also experienced connectivity issues, with the company saying that "a small number" of customers were affected.

A day before that, thousands of Singtel users reported issues with their mobile service in a disruption that lasted over eight hours.

Singtel said there was no evidence to suggest the incident was a cyber-related event.

In February, Singapore authorities said that all four major telcos were targets of a cyberattack by UNC3886. The attack, which was made public last year, led attackers to gain access to critical systems of Singtel, M1, StarHub and Simba, but no sensitive customer data was lost.

In response to queries from CNA on Monday, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said that it "takes a serious view of any service disruptions and will investigate this incident".

In November 2025, a service outage caused Singtel customers to lose mobile connectivity.