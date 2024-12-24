SingPost board member Lim Cheng Cheng resigns

SINGAPORE: Ms Lim Cheng Cheng, outgoing group chief corporate officer of telco Singtel, has stepped down from Singapore Post's board of directors.

In a bourse filing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday (Dec 23), SingPost said Ms Lim resigned as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company.

"Consequent to Ms Lim’s resignation, she will also cease to be a member of the finance and investment committee," said SingPost, adding that her resignation took effect from Monday.

Ms Lim served on the SingPost board for more than seven years since her appointment in April 2017.

In an announcement last month, Singtel said Ms Lim was stepping down as its group chief corporate officer due to a "new professional opportunity".

The telco is the largest shareholder of SingPost.

She joined Singtel in 2012 as vice president of group strategic investment and has held key leadership positions including managing director, group strategic investment and group CFO.

Her resignation from SingPost's board comes after the company fired three senior executives on Saturday over their handling of internal investigations into a whistleblowing report. SingPost's shares tumbled almost 11 per cent after the sackings.