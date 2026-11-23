SINGAPORE: Singtel and the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board have completed the transfer of 477 million Singtel special discounted shares (SDS) to the Central Depository (CDP) accounts of about 406,000 holders.

The transfer was completed on Nov 21, Singtel and the CPF Board said in a joint press release on Monday (Nov 23).

About 615,000 Singaporeans held Singtel SDS when the exercise began in April. Of those, 34 per cent, or 209,000 holders, had sold the shares before the transfer, Singtel and the CPF Board said.

With the transfer completed, Singtel SDS holders now hold and manage their shares directly, while the CPF Board will no longer act as their trustee.

Those who also own Singtel ordinary shares will have both sets of shares consolidated in the same CDP account for ease of management, the organisations said.

The Singtel special discounted shares scheme was introduced in October 1993, when Singtel became a publicly listed company.

Through the scheme, Singaporeans who were CPF members could buy Singtel shares at a discounted price during its IPO in 1993 and again in 1996 using their CPF funds.

The special discounted shares, sold in two tranches in 1993 and 1996, are also known as ST "A" shares and ST2 shares respectively.

At the time, the CPF Board was appointed as the trustee for Singtel’s SDS. The scheme was introduced as part of the government’s plans to make Singapore a share-owning society, giving Singaporeans a greater stake in the country.

Singtel is the first and only company that sold shares through this scheme, with more than a million Singaporeans buying shares at the time.

Singtel Group Chief Financial Officer Arthur Lang said: “This initiative was ultimately about giving SDS holders a choice and enabling them to exercise their rights as shareholders directly.”

“As we move forward, our focus remains on executing our strategy, investing for sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all our shareholders,” he said.