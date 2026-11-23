Singtel, CPF Board complete transfer of 477 million discounted shares to 406,000 holders’ CDP accounts
About one in three holders sold their Singtel special discounted shares before the transfer was completed on Nov 21.
SINGAPORE: Singtel and the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board have completed the transfer of 477 million Singtel special discounted shares (SDS) to the Central Depository (CDP) accounts of about 406,000 holders.
The transfer was completed on Nov 21, Singtel and the CPF Board said in a joint press release on Monday (Nov 23).
About 615,000 Singaporeans held Singtel SDS when the exercise began in April. Of those, 34 per cent, or 209,000 holders, had sold the shares before the transfer, Singtel and the CPF Board said.
With the transfer completed, Singtel SDS holders now hold and manage their shares directly, while the CPF Board will no longer act as their trustee.
Those who also own Singtel ordinary shares will have both sets of shares consolidated in the same CDP account for ease of management, the organisations said.
The Singtel special discounted shares scheme was introduced in October 1993, when Singtel became a publicly listed company.
Through the scheme, Singaporeans who were CPF members could buy Singtel shares at a discounted price during its IPO in 1993 and again in 1996 using their CPF funds.
The special discounted shares, sold in two tranches in 1993 and 1996, are also known as ST "A" shares and ST2 shares respectively.
At the time, the CPF Board was appointed as the trustee for Singtel’s SDS. The scheme was introduced as part of the government’s plans to make Singapore a share-owning society, giving Singaporeans a greater stake in the country.
Singtel is the first and only company that sold shares through this scheme, with more than a million Singaporeans buying shares at the time.
Singtel Group Chief Financial Officer Arthur Lang said: “This initiative was ultimately about giving SDS holders a choice and enabling them to exercise their rights as shareholders directly.”
“As we move forward, our focus remains on executing our strategy, investing for sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all our shareholders,” he said.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
No action is needed for SDS holders who want to continue holding their shares, Singtel and the CPF Board said.
Among those who retained their shares, about two-thirds have individual CDP accounts, while the remaining third have had their shares automatically transferred to designated CDP accounts created in their names.
Holders with individual CDP accounts can check their shareholdings through the SGX investor portal. Those who wish to sell their SDS can do so through an SGX-registered brokerage with which they have a trading account.
Holders of SDS can continue to access information to confirm the transfer of their shares through the Singtel SDS website.
SDS holders with designated CDP accounts who wish to sell their shares can do so through the Phillip Securities website, in person at SingPost branches or through selected SGX retail brokers.
They can choose to retain their sale proceeds in their CPF Ordinary Account or withdraw them in cash.
Proceeds from Singtel SDS sales will continue to be exempt from CPF withdrawal conditions, Singtel and the CPF Board said.
All SDS holders will receive a hardcopy letter from CPF Board, Singtel and CDP by mid-December 2026 confirming completion of the transfer.
Singtel and the CPF Board advised CPF members to remain vigilant against scams, warning that scammers may fabricate stories about their shares to deceive them.
“If they receive a message, email or QR code allegedly directing them to the SDS website, they should verify the URL of the website to ensure it is the official SDS website (sds.singtel.com) before performing any transactions,” they said.