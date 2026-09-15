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Fibre service outage affecting 2,000 end-users to be restored by Wednesday morning: NetLink Trust
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Singapore

Fibre service outage affecting 2,000 end-users to be restored by Wednesday morning: NetLink Trust

Some Singtel, StarHub and M1 broadband users in Bishan and Thomson may be affected by the outage. 

Fibre service outage affecting 2,000 end-users to be restored by Wednesday morning: NetLink Trust

A NetLink Trust vehicle. (Photo: NetLink Trust)

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Chelsea Ong
Chelsea Ong
15 Sep 2026 04:22PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2026 06:16PM)
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SINGAPORE: A NetLink Trust (NLT) fibre service outage affecting Singtel, StarHub and M1 broadband users will be fully restored on Wednesday (Sep 16) morning, the network operator said.

In an update at 5pm, NLT said about 2,000 end-users were affected by a fibre service disruption affecting broadband services in parts of Bishan and Thomson. 

Preliminary investigations indicated that multiple NetLink fibre cables were damaged during construction works carried out by a third-party contractor, it added.

“The contractor was not engaged by NetLink Trust. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

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NLT said its recovery teams were on site and restoration works were underway. 

“Given the extent of the cable damage, services will be restored progressively. We currently expect restoration to be completed by tomorrow morning, barring unforeseen circumstances.”

Earlier, Singtel, StarHub and M1 had said in separate Facebook posts that some broadband users in Bishan and Thomson may be affected by the outage, and that they were working with NLT to restore services as soon as possible. 

NLT owns and operates the fibre network infrastructure of Singapore's Nationwide Broadband Network.

“We recognise the importance of reliable connectivity and the disruption this incident is causing to affected end users. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” the company said.

“Our teams are working around the clock, in close coordination with the Internet Service Providers, to restore services as quickly and safely as possible. We will continue to provide updates on restoration progress.”

Reports related to Singtel on Downdetector, which collates status reports from several sources, spiked to 124 at 1.43pm before falling to 56 by 5.43pm.

StarHub reports on Downdetector also spiked to 107 at 1.29pm before dropping to 24 by 5.44pm.

Reports related to M1 on Downdetector also climbed to 31 by 1.31pm before dipping to seven by 5.46pm.

In April, NetLink Trust experienced a cable damage incident that disrupted fibre broadband services for about 5,000 users in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol.

Source: CNA/co(sz)

Related Topics

Singtel NetLink Trust telecommunication StarHub
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