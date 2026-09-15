Some Singtel, StarHub, M1 broadband users affected by fibre service outage in Bishan

SINGAPORE: Some broadband users may be affected by a NetLink Trust fibre service outage on Tuesday (Sep 15), the three main local telecommunications firms said.

In separate Facebook posts, Singtel, StarHub and M1 said that some customers may be experiencing disruptions to their broadband services due to a NetLink Trust (NLT) fibre service outage.

Singtel said that NLT had informed the company of a fibre service outage in Bishan, which may be affecting some Singtel customers in that area.

“Our engineers are working with NLT to look into this. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide more updates shortly,” Singtel said.

In its post, StarHub also said that it was aware that some customers may be experiencing disruptions to their broadband services due to a fibre cut affecting multiple operators.

"We are working closely with NetLink Trust to restore services as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience caused," it said, adding that it will share updates when available.

M1 said that some of its customers in parts of Bishan and Thomson may be affected, and that it was working closely with NLT to restore services as quickly as possible, adding that it will provide further updates.

NetLink Trust owns and operates the fibre network infrastructure of Singapore's Nationwide Broadband Network.

Reports related to Singtel on Downdetector, which collates status reports from several sources, climbed to 108 by 1.35pm before spiking further to 122 by 2.35pm.

Reports related to StarHub on Downdetector climbed to 109 by about 1.35pm before falling to 32 by 3.20pm.

Reports related to M1 on Downdetector also climbed to 35 by 1.35pm before dipping to nine by 3.25pm.

In April, NetLink Trust experienced a cable damage incident that disrupted fibre broadband services for about 5,000 users in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol.