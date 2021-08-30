Healthcare institutions begin Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccination amid 'overwhelming' demand from public

“GOOD INTEREST” FOR VACCINE

Appointment slots at Clearbridge Medical Group’s Medic Surgical and Laser Clinic - which also began offering the Sinopharm vaccine on Monday - were mostly booked, said a spokesperson.

The clinic started accepting registrations for appointments on Aug 9.

"We are seeing good interest in the vaccines and have been actively reaching out to interested patients to get their vaccinations undertaken at the clinic based on an appointment format," the spokesperson said.

He added that subject to clinic capacity and social distancing regulations, “we aim to inoculate between 50 to 70 patients daily”.

Other clinics that are expected to offer the vaccine are Thomson Wellth Clinic @ Paragon and Thomson GP Clinic.

A spokesperson for parent company Thomson Medical said its two clinics “will be able to safely and efficiently administer about 250 vaccinations a day”.

“Collectively, we have received more than 1,000 requests for the Sinopharm vaccine to date,” the spokesperson added.

The clinics are "gearing to start operations" from the middle of next month, he added.

StarMed Specialist Centre is also expecting to offer the vaccine in mid-September, said CEO Dr Louis Tan.

“We're waiting to complete the majority of our Sinovac doses before we open up appointment slots for Sinopharm. Because of similarities in name, country of origin and type of vaccine, we don't want to confuse members of public by offering both … simultaneously,” he told CNA.

The centre will be able to administer more than 100 vaccinations a day, he said.