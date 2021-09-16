90 suspected adverse events reported after Sinovac COVID-19 vaccinations in Singapore: HSA

Other serious adverse events include exacerbation of underlying asthma condition, breathing difficulty,

fast heart rate, an increase or decrease in blood pressure, chest discomfort and pain,

pericarditis or myocarditis.

Serious adverse events are being closely monitored by HSA.

HSA said that background disease incidence or underlying medical conditions are taken into consideration when determining if the vaccine had any contributory role to these events.

"Most of the individuals who developed serious adverse events were reported to have recovered or are recovering," said HSA.

ADVERSE EVENTS OF 'SPECIAL INTEREST'

In the update, HSA also listed several adverse events of special interest, which include anaphylaxis, Bell’s Palsy, myocarditis and pericarditis.

An adverse event of special interest is "a medically significant event that has been observed historically with other vaccines", said HSA.

"HSA is closely monitoring the occurrence of such adverse events to detect any increase over baseline incidences," it said.

Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) was among the adverse events of special interest noted by HSA.

There have been "rare cases" of CVT reported with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, both overseas and locally.

CVT is a very rare type of blood clot occurring in the veins of the brain, which can happen naturally regardless of whether people have been vaccinated, said the authority.

HSA has received 10 suspected reports of CVT with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. None of the cases had a fatal outcome, it said.

"The number of cases of CVT reported is small and with observed fluctuations in the yearly background incidence rates locally, it cannot be determined if there is an increased incidence of CVT associated with the use of the mRNA vaccines," said HSA, adding that it is monitoring this event closely and reviewing the cases with its expert panels.

"So far, no overseas regulators have identified CVT as a safety signal with mRNA vaccines."

HSA said it was important to note that the CVT cases reported locally are not associated with thrombocytopenia, which is low platelet levels, and are "different in clinical presentation" from the overseas cases of CVT with thrombocytopenia that have been reported with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

HSA added that some of the possible risk factors of CVT include a medical history of blood clotting disorder, head trauma and the use of medicines such as oral contraceptives and hormonal replacement therapies.

Patients with CVT are generally treated with anticoagulants – blood-thinning medicines – for a few months.

The yearly background incidence of CVT in the general population is 1.3 to 2 per 100,000 persons, said HSA.

"CVT has also been reported to be associated with COVID-19 infection at an incidence of 8.4 per 100,000 infections in a local study," it added.

In its update, HSA said that "most" of the 96 reported adverse events of Bell's Palsy were "non-serious".

"The local incidence rate is estimated to be 2.4 per 100,000 persons per month, which is within the background incidence of 1.1 to 4.4 per 100,000 persons per month prior to the introduction of vaccination."

It added that Bell's Palsy was reported in the clinical trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but the numbers were assessed to be within background incidences.

"Most of the patients will generally have complete recovery even without treatment," it said.