Sinovac vaccine offers lower protection against severe disease from COVID-19: MOH, NCID study

SINGAPORE: A Singapore study has found that people who received two doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine have lower protection against severe disease from the Delta variant, compared to those who took two doses of the mRNA vaccines available here.

This is according to a recent study by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the Ministry of Health (MOH), which is based on local data covering 1.25 million people.

The effectiveness of two doses of the Sinovac vaccine was 60 per cent against severe disease, said NCID and MOH in a media release on Wednesday (Dec 15).

This is lower than that of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine - at 90 per cent effectiveness - and the Moderna shots, at 97 per cent.

"These results support the need for three doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccines as a primary series to attain better protection against severe disease, defined as requiring oxygen, intensive care unit (ICU) care and death due to COVID-19," said NCID and MOH.

It was announced in October that the Sinovac vaccine would be included in Singapore's national vaccination programme as a three dose regime.

From Jan 1, only those who have received three doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines will be considered fully vaccinated.