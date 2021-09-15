Sinovac to supply additional 101,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Singapore

SINGAPORE: Sinovac will supply Singapore with another 101,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said on Wednesday (Sep 15).

"From Sep 24, the vaccines will be available at four clinics under Livingstone Health’s primary healthcare arm Phoenix Medical as well as at Ardennes Health Screening and Radiology Centre," said Sinovac in a media release, adding that advanced booking is required and can be made from Sep 17 at these clinics.

The Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine will also be available at 13 other primary care clinics, it added.



In June, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that through the Special Access Route, private healthcare institutions will be able to bring in unregistered COVID-19 vaccines, such as those by Sinovac. Through this route, providers can draw upon MOH's existing stock to administer Sinovac's two-dose vaccine to Singaporeans, permanent residents and those holding long-term passes.