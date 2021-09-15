Sinovac to supply additional 101,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Singapore

SINGAPORE: Sinovac will supply Singapore with another 101,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said on Wednesday (Sep 15).
"From Sep 24, the vaccines will be available at four clinics under Livingstone Health’s primary healthcare arm Phoenix Medical as well as at Ardennes Health Screening and Radiology Centre," said Sinovac in a media release, adding that advanced booking is required and can be made from Sep 17 at these clinics.
The Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine will also be available at 13 other primary care clinics, it added.
In June, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that through the Special Access Route, private healthcare institutions will be able to bring in unregistered COVID-19 vaccines, such as those by Sinovac. Through this route, providers can draw upon MOH's existing stock to administer Sinovac's two-dose vaccine to Singaporeans, permanent residents and those holding long-term passes.
“MOH announced in August that its stock of (the Sinovac vaccine) would be depleted after ringfencing sufficient supplies for those receiving their second doses, and that it would facilitate the ordering of more doses by private healthcare institutions,” said Sinovac.
“The Ministry had earlier procured 200,000 doses of the vaccine, of which 170,000 were made available to the public at primary care clinics under the Special Access Route framework.”
A spokesperson for Sinovac added that the delivery of the 101,000 doses reflects the "close working relationships that we have established with essential stakeholders in the country."
CNA has contacted MOH and the Health Sciences Authority for more information.
The clinics where the additional doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine will be available are:
