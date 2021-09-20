More than 100,000 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A new shipment of 101,000 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Singapore on Monday (Sep 20), said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The orders were from private healthcare institutions and the Ministry of Health (MOH) helped in facilitating the shipment of these orders under the special access route, he said.

"They will benefit individuals such as those who were allergic to the mRNA vaccines," added Mr Ong in the Facebook post.

He said that 2 per cent of Singapore's population has taken at least one dose of the Sinovac vaccine, which is administered by MOH as well as approved private clinics.

The minister also said that this new stock of vaccines will be available at some of the clinics in a few days.