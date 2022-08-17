Logo
14-year-old among six arrested for car thefts from car parks
Six people, aged between 14 and 32, were arrested for car thefts on Aug 15 and Aug 16, 2022. (Photo: SPF)

17 Aug 2022 08:14AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2022 09:11AM)
SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old was among six men arrested for their suspected involvement in two cases of car theft, the police said on Wednesday (Aug 17).

The police had received reports on Monday that two cars were stolen from car parks at Jurong West Street 52 and Boon Lay Drive.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs (closed-circuit television), officers from Jurong Police Division, Clementi Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre, Criminal Investigation Department and Police Intelligence Department established the identities of the six men," said the police.

The suspects, aged between 14 and 32, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

The two stolen cars were recovered, said the police, adding that the six men will be charged in court on Wednesday and Thursday with theft of motor vehicles with common intention.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Source: CNA/ng(jo)

