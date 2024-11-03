Six to be charged with giving up bank accounts to criminal syndicate

SINGAPORE: Six people will be charged on Monday (Nov 4) with giving a criminal syndicate access to their bank accounts, which were then used to move almost S$8 million (US$6 million).

The three men and three women, aged between 20 and 35, were arrested in June 2023. They are suspected to have been involved in a spate of banking-related malware incidents.

Since March 2023, the police have received reports that malware was used to compromise mobile devices, resulting in unauthorised transactions being made from victims' bank accounts.

Investigations revealed that between July 2022 and May 2023, these six people allegedly opened bank accounts, including corporate bank accounts, and handed the details of these accounts to a criminal syndicate.

Each of them purportedly gave up at least one bank account in exchange for monthly payments.

The bank accounts were allegedly used to move large sums of money between September 2022 and May 2023.

The six suspects will be charged with various offences, including abetment of cheating, abetting unauthorised access to computer material, assisting another person to retain benefits of crime, and registering a shell company.

Four of them are also suspected of assisting in money laundering by making cash withdrawals or fund transfers for the criminal syndicate.

The four will face additional charges for transferring benefits from criminal conduct.

One of them also allegedly induced three other people to relinquish their bank accounts, which were also used to facilitate money laundering for the criminal syndicate. This individual is also suspected of providing false information to an investigation officer.