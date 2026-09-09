6 charged over prohibited processions, public assemblies

THE CHARGES

Kyal, a Myanmar citizen and Singapore permanent resident, is accused of gathering with other people near Novena MRT Station on Jun 7, 2024 and moving together to the Ministry of Home Affairs to hand over letters opposing the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill.

Tay has nine charges - the most of the lot. The Singaporean shares the same charge with Kyal for the Jun 7, 2024 public procession.

Tay is accused of attending candlelight vigils for the execution of inmates near Changi Prison on Nov 22, 2024, Nov 29, 2024 and Jan 23, 2025.

On Jan 31, 2025, Tay allegedly refused to answer questions at Bedok Police Division on two of the candlelight vigils.



Tay is accused of committing an act prejudicial to the maintenance of racial harmony which was likely to disturb "public tranquillity" on Feb 2, 2024.

This was by leading the chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" at The Arts & Civil Space in Ubi. This phrase supports the elimination of the Jewish state of Israel, the charge read.

Tay is also accused of taking part in an assembly at the State Courts on Feb 3, 2025, publicising the cause of abolishing capital punishment in Singapore. The courts are a prohibited area under the Public Order Act.

Tay is accused of refusing to answer questions at Police Cantonment Complex on Jul 11, 2025.

On Jan 13, 2025, Tay allegedly organised a public assembly by staging a memorial in front of CREATE at University Town, demonstrating opposition to the ties between educational institutions in Singapore and Israel.

Amirah, a Singaporean, is accused of organising a public assembly on Oct 27, 2024 at Marina Barrage, to publicise the cause of honouring children who died in Gaza after Oct 7, 2023.

Dayana, a Singaporean who is four months postpartum according to her lawyer, received two charges.

One is for taking part in the procession along the Istana publicising the cause of solidarity with Palestine on Feb 2, 2024, and the other is for organising the public assembly at Marina Barrage.

Singaporean Nur Sabrina is also accused of organising the public assembly at Marina Barrage, and of pointing her middle finger at a public servant at the same location.

Her sister, Nurul Afiqah, also Singaporean, is accused of taking part in the Istana procession and of organising the public assembly at Marina Barrage.

Kyal is defended by Mr Derek Wong, while the rest are represented by Mr Ariffin Sha.

The lawyers asked for adjournments and for their clients not to have to appear in subsequent hearings unless otherwise needed. Both requests were granted.

The courtroom was packed, with many supporters in the public gallery and others waiting outside. Opposition politician Dr Chee Soon Juan and socio-political blogger Leong Sze Hian were also in attendance.

Previously, three women who had organised the walk along the Istana had been acquitted by a district court but an appeal by the prosecution resulted in the acquittals being overturned. They were fined S$3,000 each.

If convicted under the Public Order Act of organising a prohibited procession, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

If convicted of taking part in a prohibited procession, an offender can be fined up to S$5,000.

If convicted of knowingly committing an act prejudicial to the maintenance of racial harmony, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

The offence of using abusive behaviour towards a public servant is punishable with a fine of up to S$5,000.