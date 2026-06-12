6 Hyundai Engineering & Construction employees charged over alleged graft related to workplace safety

SINGAPORE: Six employees who were from Hyundai Engineering & Construction were charged in court on Friday (Jun 12) over alleged corruption offences involving workplace safety enforcement at a work site in Labrador Villa Road.

The six men - comprising four safety coordinators, a safety manager and a safety supervisor - collectively face 52 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act for corrupt transactions with agents.

These are for allegedly accepting or attempting to obtain bribes from safety coordinators employed by subcontractors in exchange for overlooking, waiving or failing to report workplace safety breaches.

The safety coordinators are Shaheen, 32; Biswas Uzzal, 42; Hossain Mithu Mohammad Arif, 33; and Uddin Md Mesbah, 34; and the sole safety supervisor is Biswas Pradip Chandra, 29. All five men are Bangladeshi.

The safety manager is Siow Hung Wee, 53, a Singaporean.



Shaheen faces 15 charges, while Siow faces seven charges. Uzzal faces 11 charges, Mithu nine charges, Pradip eight charges, and Uddin two charges.

The alleged offences occurred between 2023 and 2024 and involved around S$12,650 (US$9,800) in bribes.

Between July 2023 and April 2024, Shaheen allegedly accepted or tried to obtain about S$6,200 in bribes from safety coordinators employed by subcontractors at a worksite located at 2A Labrador Villa Road.

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, the alleged bribes were paid in exchange for Shaheen to overlook workplace safety breaches. These included failing to report unsafe work acts, refraining from issuing safety administrative charges, allowing workers banned for safety violations to return to the site, not banning workers who committed unsafe acts, and permitting workers to operate lifting machinery despite not being authorised to do so.

Between 2023 and 2024, Uzzal, Mithu, Pradip and Uddin are said to have accepted bribes amounting to around S$2,700 from safety coordinators employed by subcontractors.

These were for acts similar to Shaheen's offences, but also included allowing workers to start work at the site without attending the required safety course.

Between June 2023 and February 2024, Siow allegedly conspired with the other co-accused to accept bribes totalling S$2,400 in connection with similar acts.

Between September and December 2023, Uzzal allegedly conspired with the other co-accused to accept bribes amounting to S$1,350 for not reporting unsafe work acts and for not issuing safety administrative charges, among other allegations.

Unrepresented in court, Siow did not indicate a plea. He said he intended to engage a lawyer for legal advice and was given four weeks to do so.

The other five men appeared unrepresented via video link. Of the five, only Uddin indicated that he intends to plead guilty, while the rest said they would claim trial to some charges and plead guilty to others. Asked if they intended to engage a lawyer, several indicated that the company had hired a lawyer on their behalf.

Their cases will return to court on Jul 10.

If convicted of corrupt transactions, a person could be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.