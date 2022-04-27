Six trainee lawyers who cheated in Bar exams named after judge rescinds redaction

SINGAPORE: The identities of the six trainee lawyers who cheated in the 2020 Bar exams have been disclosed after a High Court judge on Wednesday (Apr 27) rescinded his order to have their names redacted.

The six applicants named in the ex-tempore judgment are Monisha Devaraj, Kushal Atul Shah, Sreeraam Ravenderan, Lynn Kuek Yi Ting, Matthew Chow Jun Feng and Lionel Wong Choong Yoong.

Justice Choo Han Teck said he had allowed an application by the Attorney-General to rescind the redaction and sealing orders following "tremendous public interest" in the matter.

"Initially I believed that redacting the names of the applicants would let them to go about the process of recovery quietly and uneventfully, but I am now of the view that it is better to face the publicity than to hide from it," said the judge.

In his initial judgment last week, Justice Choo said he would not name the six lawyers "in the hope that they will not be prejudiced in the long run" after they were found to have cheated in the exams.

"In a profession in which every member must be like Caesar's wife – beyond reproach – dishonesty is a big problem. But it would also be harsh to have one's professional career ended before it has even begun," said the judge last week.

Five of the trainee lawyers shared answers for six of the exam papers through WhatsApp, while the last one colluded with another candidate to cheat in three of the papers.

Justice Choo granted a six-month adjournment for the Bar applications of the five trainee lawyers, and a year's adjournment for the application of the remaining trainee lawyer.

It was not clear from Wednesday's ex tempore judgment which of the six Bar applicants were part of the group of five.