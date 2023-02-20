Rules proposed for use of cargo bicycles, novel mobility devices on roads and paths

SINGAPORE: Cargo bicycles and other novel mobility devices may be subject to size requirements and other regulations as part of proposals by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel.

In a report submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Monday (Feb 20), the panel recommends that rules on the size and weight of all active mobility devices should be consistent as far as possible.

For instance, cargo bicycles and two-wheeled recumbents currently meet the definition of conventional bicycles and are therefore allowed on paths and roads provided they meet the respective criteria for the devices.

However, rider-only tricycles and three-wheeled recumbents are currently only allowed on paths but not on roads, even though they are of similar construct.

"Given that both cargo bicycles and cargo tricycles are already allowed on roads, the panel recommends that rider-only tricycles, which are more stable than conventional bicycles, also be allowed on roads," said the report.

"To mitigate concerns about their larger sizes, such as the difficulty for other vehicles to overtake them, the Government should assess and impose width and/or length requirements for cargo bicycles, cargo tricycles and rider-only tricycles on roads."