SJI International student dies during overseas school trip

SINGAPORE: A St Joseph's Institution (SJI) International student has died while on an overseas school trip, the school said in a statement issued late on Friday (Nov 8).

CNA understands that the trip was to the Maldives and was related to a whale shark research project.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of one of our students during a recent overseas school research trip," said Dr Michael Johnston, the school's chief executive officer.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this difficult time. The school community is mourning our tragic loss, and we are providing all possible support to the family."

"Out of respect for the family's privacy, please understand that we are unable to share further details at this time," he added.

A report on Friday from Maldivian news outlet The Edition said that a 15-year-old from Singapore had died in an accident that occurred while the teen was snorkelling.

The teen was hit by a boat off the island of Dhigurah, which is located about 100km southwest of the Maldives' capital Male, it said.

According to SJI International's website, the school offers outdoor education programmes – termed "expeditions" – for its elementary and high school sections.

CNA has reached out to the Maldives Police Service the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.