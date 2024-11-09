SJI International student who died during Maldives school trip was 15-year-old Singaporean

SINGAPORE: The student from St Joseph's Institution (SJI) International who died during a school trip to the Maldives has been identified as 15-year-old Singaporean Jenna Chan.

CNA reported on Friday (Nov 8) that the trip was related to a whale shark research project.

According to Maldivian news outlet The Edition, the teen was snorkelling when she was hit by a boat off the island of Dhigurah, about 100km southwest of the capital Male.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of a Grade 9 Singaporean student, 15-year-old Jenna Chan, during a National Youth Achievement Award (NYAA) overseas expedition in the Maldives," Dr Michael Johnston, SJI International's chief executive officer told CNA in an update on Saturday.

"Our hearts go out to Jenna’s family, friends, and the entire school community during this tragic time."

The student's family has travelled to Male with a team led by the high school principal.

"We have also activated our grief support and counselling services on campus for our wider school community immediately this weekend and beyond," Dr Johnston said, adding that he is unable to provide further information as investigations by the Maldivian authorities are underway.

"Our priority remains supporting Jenna’s family and our students and staff through this difficult time. We also seek respect for the family’s privacy during their period of grief."

According to SJI International's website, the school offers outdoor education programmes – termed "expeditions" – for its elementary and high school sections.

The National Youth Achievement Award is a compulsory part of its Grade 9 curriculum, the website stated.

A post on the school's Facebook page in November 2023 showed Grade 9 students on "deep-sea snorkelling and resilience lessons" in the Maldives, as well as others in Japan and Langkawi in Malaysia.

CNA has contacted the Maldives Police Service and the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.