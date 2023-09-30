You don’t have to be in your 40s or 50s to make a career switch
There are teachers who were once engineers and engineers who now work in digital marketing. But often the stereotypical view is that mid-career switches happen when someone is a lot older. But 31-year-old Ng Jia Min was only five years into her first job when she decided to move as she explains on CNA's Work It podcast.
SINGAPORE: Some people are forced to make a career switch when their life circumstances change – for instance, when they have children or were retrenched from a previous job.
Those who choose to drop one career for another tend to be older and working in the same field for decades. But that’s not always the case.
There are people like Ms Ng Jia Min, 31, who decided to switch industries after just five years into her first job.
For Ms Ng, the idea of moving jobs struck during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was then working as an engineer, having graduated from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) with a degree in material science and engineering.
But stuck at home, she scrolled through her phone and became interested in how search engine optimisation (SEO) worked.
With most of her time spent in a lab and feeling like her engineer job was stable but “repetitive and mundane”, she decided to try her hand at digital marketing.
“I've never stopped to wonder how these (web search) results are being pushed to me. Why am I seeing all this first, and not the other (results)?” said Ms Ng on CNA’s Work It podcast. Her interest became more intense, and she decided it was time to do something about it.
Listen: How to make a career switch
There was however one problem: She had no skills or training in this area of work, but she needed an employer who would take a chance, not only to hire her but to provide her with the training she needed.
When she was job hunting, she noticed that the digital marketing jobs she was looking at asked for at least a degree in marketing or experience in a similar field. Which made her think she should pause and get some certification first before applying again.
“But I was lucky to come across OOm who was hiring and willing to train me at the same time,’ said Ms Ng.
This is where Mr Melvin Fam, head of SEO at digital agency OOm, comes into the picture. The 34-year-old said the timing was right – the team was expanding and Ms Ng was referred to him.
“Our interview took about 30 to 40 minutes, but it was like a conversation. (I was looking for) how adaptable the person is and whether they are comfortable facing clients,’ said Mr Fam.
Despite not having the required technical skills, Mr Fam felt confident enough to offer her the job.
She displayed “soft skills” and a good learning attitude, said Mr Fam, which he felt was very important for the customer facing role he had in mind.
But she lacked the specific digital marketing skills needed for her to do well.
TAPPING INTO SKILLS UPGRADING
To find a relevant course for Ms Ng, Mr Fam turned to the Career Conversion Programme (CCP) for Professional Executives. In his department of 30 people, four went through courses on this programme. A total of 19 people in his company have benefited from CCP training, added Mr Fam.
The CCP is specifically designed for mid-career professionals wanting to make the switch – either to new jobs or completely new sectors.
In an earlier interview with CNA in March this year, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said that the government has invested quite heavily to help Singapore workers stay relevant.
Workforce Singapore (WSG), together with the Ministry of Manpower, also offers companies support during the career conversion programmes, he said, adding that courses for mid-career workers above 40 years old are funded up to 90 per cent.
While training can be funded, some people still worry about whether they will have to take a pay cut.
Mr Fam said these individuals do have to manage expectations, especially if they are going from a managerial position to a job that starts at an executive level.
“Most of us are aware of this fact. That when they go into a completely new industry, they will start off earning less. But they join because they are passionate about the industry and want a total change in the environment,” he said.
He too took a 10 per cent pay cut when he moved from educational sales to digital marketing. But in the last three years, he has more than made up for that shortfall.
TRAINING DOESN’T STOP IN CLASS
But attending a training course for a few days does not automatically mean someone is ready to dive deep into their new role, said Mr Fam.
He added that a successful career switch depends a great deal on how the manager steps in to smoothen the inevitable gaps, especially if the staff member is coming into a new industry.
“If there were any gaps that couldn't be filled during the course, it's down to the coaching of the manager or the team. You must be willing to bridge the gap … understand what their challenges are and guide them through it,’’ said Mr Fam.
It was just a matter of time before she could do the job and was recently promoted to assistant team lead where she now manages a group of account managers, he added.
When asked what he would say to those who are afraid or unsure of making a career change, Mr Fam turned to his own experience. Having spent 11 years in educational sales, he took a good hard look at how he could sustain a different lifestyle with a young family.
“I decided to take the leap of faith, thank my company for their time and embark on this new career,’’ he said.
This podcast and article was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information in support of Forward Singapore. To learn more about WSG’s Career Conversion Programme, visit: https://www.wsg.gov.sg/home/employers-industry-partners/workforce-development-job-redesign/career-conversion-programmes-employers