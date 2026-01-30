Jobseekers using Careers & Skills Passport portal more likely to be shortlisted: SkillsFuture

SINGAPORE: More than 2.3 million job applications have been submitted using the Careers and Skills Passport (CSP) as of November last year, according to SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).

The CSP is a platform that brings together a jobseeker’s skills, employment history, qualifications and certification records, allowing them to share verified credentials with potential employers.

Job applications made on participating online job portals JobStreet and FastJobs using the CSP were 1.5 times more likely to be shortlisted by employers, said SSG.

SSG recently partnered with two more online job portals - EASE and FindSGJobs - to encourage wider adoption of the platform.