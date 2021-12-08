Skills for the future mapped out in inaugural report by SkillsFuture Singapore

SINGAPORE: Sustainability manager, farm technologist, care manager – these are job roles that sound a little unfamiliar but may soon be mainstream.

They are among the many jobs highlighted in an inaugural report by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) for Singapore workers to identify “priority skills” that will be in demand in over the next three years.

The Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report, launched by Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday (Dec 8), highlighted three economic growth areas: The Digital Economy, the Green Economy and the Care Economy.

The report covers the top 20 clusters of priority skills for each of the three growth areas. Priority skills refer to skills that are required by the most number of job roles across the sectors under each area. The report also details job roles and courses linked to these opportunities.

Speaking at the Skills Demand for the Future Economy Forum, Mr Chan said: “As we look beyond the pandemic, one thing is for sure: The pace of change will only increase. The nature of jobs will also evolve more quickly.

“It is therefore not a matter of if, but when, the skills that we possess today will no longer be relevant.”

SSG has been tapping on experts’ views, as well as using big data and machine learning to monitor job content and skills profile changes to stay on top of industry trends, said Mr Chan. The report takes this “one step further” by sharing these insights directly with the public.

“We hope that individuals will be able to contextualise the report for their own needs and situation - their work experiences, strengths and aspirations - and use this to plan ahead for their lifelong learning journey,” he said.

CARE ECONOMY TO GROW RAPIDLY

The report said that globally, the Care Economy is one of the fastest expanding economic sectors and the COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to this trend.

SSG said that the Care Economy refers to jobs and skills that provide care, wellness and learning services. Some examples are jobs in healthcare, community care, early childhood education and adult education.

"The pandemic has highlighted the importance of the Care Economy in our nation's resilience," said Mr Chan.

“With an ageing population, childcare to support young parents, and changes in the future of work and learning, demand for local workers in the Care Economy will continue to grow rapidly.”

The priority skills required include conduct and ethics, stakeholder management and inclusive practices, which are required across two-thirds of care-related job roles.

The Green Economy involves enterprises that are creating new business functions by shifting from environmentally harmful business activities to greener ones.