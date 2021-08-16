Jail for couple who were key syndicate members behind S$40 million SkillsFuture scam

The syndicate subsequently decided to perpetuate the scheme on a larger scale, said the police on Monday.

“They recruited other individuals as nominee directors for the nine entities to prevent their own names from appearing in the claims to evade detection by the authorities,” said the police.

In July 2017, Ang Cheng Guan, Tan Wee Kee and another person agreed to be the directors of the nine entities and handed over their SingPass credentials to the syndicate, in return for financial gains.

Between August 2017 and October 2017, the syndicate submitted fraudulent course fee grant applications and claims to SSG using these three’s SingPass credentials, with the agency disbursing more than S$39.5 million of training grants to them.

When the agency flagged some of the applications and claims for manual checks, Ng and Lee submitted forged or false documents between May 2017 and August 2017. These include employment contracts as well as attendance records of training courses that were never conducted.

In August and September 2017, the couple encashed cheques from the corporate bank account of one of these nine dormant entities.

Ng asked his acquaintance, Vincent Peter, to arrange for someone to encash the cheques from the corporate accounts of the nine entities that had been pre-signed by the nominee directors.

Vincent Peter approached two others to encash the cheques, and the cash was handed to Ng or another person in the syndicate to hand over to Lee.

The cash was placed in a safe belonging to Lee’s brother, Lee Chi Wai.

The husband and wife discussed how they could use the “benefits of their criminal conduct to purchase gold”, said the police.

Lee used the cash in the safe to buy 11kg of gold bars from two jewellery shops in People’s Park Complex.

On Oct 28, 2017, Ng left Singapore for China. Three days later, while Ng was overseas, he called his wife to move the contents of the safe.

On Nov 1, 2017, Lee instructed her brother to move the contents in the safe – about S$6.74 million in cash and 11kg of gold bars – to a different location for “safekeeping”.

Most of the contents were placed in a black duffel bag and a suitcase, except for S$50,000 in cash and four boxes of commemorative coins, which were free gifts from the purchase of the gold bars.

The suitcase and duffel bag were placed at a friend’s residence.