Demand for AI capabilities more than doubles, but core skills remain essential: SkillsFuture

SINGAPORE: The demand for artificial intelligence capabilities more than doubled across sectors between 2022 and 2025, but critical core skills remain essential, said SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) on Tuesday (Jan 27).

Key areas such as AI principles and applications, model evaluation and responsible AI practices are expanding rapidly, reflecting a shift from traditional IT roles to AI-driven applications, said the statutory board in a press release.

Speaking at the 2026 Training and Adult Education Conference on Tuesday, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Senior Minister of State for Education David Neo said the question is no longer whether to use AI, but how best to integrate it to boost worker productivity.

“This rapid technological advancement also means the half-life of skills is getting shorter ... And all these changes are even before we discuss the disruptions in geopolitics and supply chain reorientations,” he added, noting that skills related to generative AI saw the fastest growth in demand.

CORE SKILLS REMAIN ESSENTIAL

Despite the rise of technical AI skills, SSG said core competencies such as problem-solving, collaboration and communication continue to be essential for workers navigating new technologies.

“These are even more important in the age of AI as they complement AI’s technical capabilities, ensuring that AI tools are used meaningfully and remain relevant to real-world industry needs,” said the statutory board in the press release.

SSG has started analysing the impact of AI on specific job tasks. It found that with today’s technology, about a quarter of work tasks can be significantly aided by AI.

This highlights the need for the training and adult education sector to equip Singaporeans with the ability to use AI effectively, said SSG.

To help companies and workers respond to this shift, Mr Neo said SSG has focused on delivering clarity, communication and confidence.

When trainers know what skills are in demand and where they are needed, they will know how to help workers benefit from them, he added.

SSG has partnered with agencies to build capabilities in jobs-skills intelligence by using advanced data and AI technologies, said Mr Neo.

For instance, SSG’s TalentTrack tool – launched in August last year – has been used by more than 35,000 employers. The platform helps employers curate skills and training recommendations for their company and employees' needs, based on data-driven insights.

“With the enhanced market surveillance insights and signposting tools, we want to help all of you build confidence as we upskill our workforce to be ready in this changed world,” said Mr Neo.