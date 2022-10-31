Slips, trips and falls leading cause of major workplace injuries in first half of 2022: MOM

SINGAPORE: Slips, trips, and falls were found to be the leading cause of major workplace injuries in the first half of this year, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Oct 31).

Between Aug 15 and Oct 17, the Manpower Ministry conducted a nine-week enforcement operation aimed at reducing slips, trips, and falls at the workplace.

More than 750 inspections were conducted across the construction, manufacturing, transportation & storage, accommodation, and food services sectors, said the ministry in a Facebook post.

As a result, a total of 1,828 enforcement actions were taken against 558 companies.

They included 12 stop-work orders and 232 composition fines amounting to S$499,150, said MOM.