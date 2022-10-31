Slips, trips and falls leading cause of major workplace injuries in first half of 2022: MOM
SINGAPORE: Slips, trips, and falls were found to be the leading cause of major workplace injuries in the first half of this year, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Oct 31).
Between Aug 15 and Oct 17, the Manpower Ministry conducted a nine-week enforcement operation aimed at reducing slips, trips, and falls at the workplace.
More than 750 inspections were conducted across the construction, manufacturing, transportation & storage, accommodation, and food services sectors, said the ministry in a Facebook post.
As a result, a total of 1,828 enforcement actions were taken against 558 companies.
They included 12 stop-work orders and 232 composition fines amounting to S$499,150, said MOM.
During the inspections, the most common actions that resulted in the accidents were hazards not being identified during risk assessments, control measures not being implemented for poorly-maintained flooring and poor housekeeping, and workers not wearing proper footwear - which did not protect against such accidents.
Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said that the common contraventions of slip, trips, and fall accidents not only showed a lack of workplace safety and health culture but also a poor attitude to prioritise safety at the workplace.
"Often firms that have poor attitudes have been found to have systemic lapses in safety measures," he added.
"We will continue to take appropriate action for such contraventions," said Mr Zaqy.