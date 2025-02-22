Singapore prepared to move forward with confidence amid global uncertainties: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore is prepared to move forward amid global uncertainties, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Feb 22), adding that the nation does not have to worry or fear as the government has been preparing for such situations "for a very long time".

"We have good plans which will enable us to move forward with confidence − plans for this year to come ahead, and plans for many years beyond this year, and stretching beyond," he said during a speech at the Teck Ghee Education Merit Awards at Townsville Primary School.

However, the government cannot do this alone and needs Singaporeans to stay united and rally behind it, he noted.

All this comes amid an international environment that is in flux, with Mr Lee highlighting the new US administration and its "fundamentally different view of the world".

"It has made dramatic policy changes, which have major consequences for the US and for other countries too," he said, citing its approach towards defence, Ukraine, China and tariffs.

He said that the government cannot tell exactly how things will play out and how it will affect Singapore.

"But we can be quite certain that Singapore is going to be facing quite a different environment ahead. We must be ready to meet any eventuality, and that means we must be prepared and united."