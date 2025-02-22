Singapore prepared to move forward with confidence amid global uncertainties: SM Lee
SINGAPORE: Singapore is prepared to move forward amid global uncertainties, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Feb 22), adding that the nation does not have to worry or fear as the government has been preparing for such situations "for a very long time".
"We have good plans which will enable us to move forward with confidence − plans for this year to come ahead, and plans for many years beyond this year, and stretching beyond," he said during a speech at the Teck Ghee Education Merit Awards at Townsville Primary School.
However, the government cannot do this alone and needs Singaporeans to stay united and rally behind it, he noted.
All this comes amid an international environment that is in flux, with Mr Lee highlighting the new US administration and its "fundamentally different view of the world".
"It has made dramatic policy changes, which have major consequences for the US and for other countries too," he said, citing its approach towards defence, Ukraine, China and tariffs.
He said that the government cannot tell exactly how things will play out and how it will affect Singapore.
"But we can be quite certain that Singapore is going to be facing quite a different environment ahead. We must be ready to meet any eventuality, and that means we must be prepared and united."
CONTINUED SUPPORT
Some of these plans for the nation's future were laid out in Prime Minister Lawrence's Wong recent Budget 2025 speech.
They include continued support for households to tackle cost pressures in the form of more Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers and U-Save rebates. Families will also receive S$500 for each kid in LifeSG credits, with more support for those with more than two children.
"If you have a third kid, you get a very generous support from the government, for the kid and for the mother. And low-income families get additional support. So on cost, we are doing a lot," said Mr Lee.
The government has also invested in upskilling its workforce in the form of the Skillsfuture Level-Up Programme. The initiative that provides an allowance to mid-career workers aged 40 and above taking up training courses will be expanded to include part-time programmes.
On the sustainability front, Singapore is setting aside another S$5 billion this year to fund coastal and flood protection schemes in order to make the nation more climate-resilient.
"The weather may be warmer, and sea levels are likely to rise. But we keep ourselves safe and free from floods," said Mr Lee.
And in terms of strengthening the country's growth engines, Singapore is investing in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as infrastructure such as Terminal 5 in Changi. It is also securing sources of clean energy, like low-carbon electricity from the region, and even exploring generating nuclear power.
A BUDGET FOR EVERY SINGAPOREAN
He added that Budget 2025 was a budget for every Singaporean - reflecting the government's commitment to nurture a more caring and inclusive society.
"The budget is weighted towards lower-income families, but better-off families also get something, including those living in private properties," he said, pointing to the CDC vouchers.
Initiatives such as Climate Vouchers and the Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) programme have also been extended to private property owners.
"And of course, this year is SG60 − Singapore’s 60th anniversary. Every adult will have SG60 vouchers regardless of your income − you will get S$600 or S$800, depending on your age. If you have enough grey hair, you get a little bit more," he said.
"That is the way we can all progress as one − everyone can share the benefits of our nation’s progress."
Mr Lee concluded his speech at the event by emphasising that the government cannot do it alone.
"We need Singaporeans to do your part too − to stay one united people; to rally behind a capable government which can govern Singapore well and lead Singapore well; to work together year after year, to turn dreams into reality; to make Singapore continue to shine bright for many years to come."