Singapore can no longer rely on 'working' global trading system to fit into, unlike in past crises: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore can no longer rely on a "working" global trading system to fit into, unlike in previous crises, and a recession, though unlikely, remains a possibility, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Apr 14).

Addressing the impact of the United States' sweeping tariffs, Mr Lee said that uncertainty is high and over the next five to 10 years, Singapore faces "a less friendly world".

"I hope that Singaporeans understand what is happening, what is at stake, and what we must do together to secure our future," he said in a speech at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Centre before a closed-door dialogue with close to 500 union leaders.

Mr Lee noted such dialogues with union leaders were held regularly, particularly after Budget announcements.

Earlier on Monday, Singapore downgraded its growth forecast for 2025 from 1 per cent to 3 per cent, to 0 per cent to 2 per cent, citing the impact of the tariffs.

Assessing the impact on Singapore, Mr Lee said he did not think there would be a recession, but it "could happen".

"We must expect lower growth this year and recession somewhere down the road, maybe not this year, but quite possibly at some point," he said.

"We must expect more US-China tensions, and therefore a less tranquil, a less stable region, and more demands on us to work very hard to be friends with both, and to find our own way forward without getting into trouble more."

These are "very serious implications" for Singapore, said Mr Lee.

"So what do we do about it? Some people say don't get excited, don't overblow the issue. We've weathered bigger storms before. We haven't failed. So we should take ... these events in our own stride.

"And it's true, we shouldn't get excited, we should take it in our own stride. But we do need to be concerned and to understand what is happening and what this means for us. Because this time, something important is different."