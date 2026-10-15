Small states must have say as world shapes new compact with tech giants: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Small states and developing countries must have a say in the rules and guardrails governing technologies, rather than a handful of powerful nations and technology giants having a monopoly of it, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (Oct 15).

Dr Balakrishnan also called for a new compact between governments, technology companies and the wider international community in his address to a high-level plenary session on diplomacy at Singapore International Cyber Week.

"We need a shared, unvarnished, bald assessment of the risks. We need to develop common norms and guardrails so that we can accelerate the pace of technology and reap its benefits, but also deal with the risks," he said.

Dr Balakrishnan also said diplomacy can no longer be conducted solely between nation-states.

"Today, some of the most consequential actors in our international system are not nation-states. In fact, some of them are the big technology titans," he said.

He noted how some of these companies are "worth more than the majority of member states of the UN (United Nations)".

Beyond money, these companies control critical technologies on which modern life depends. They control digital platforms and the pace and the frontier of artificial intelligence (AI).

"The decisions made in the boardrooms or by the CEOs of these companies – on access, on deployment, on safeguards – have consequences far beyond national borders," Dr Balakrishnan said.

He drew a historical parallel to the situation with the British and Dutch East India companies, who in their era had accumulated enormous economic and political power through trading.

"These companies could raise armies, navies, negotiate treaties, even conquer and administer territories. And in case you have forgotten, the British East India Company played a central role in the colonisation of India – even the founding of Singapore as a free port," he said.

"Now, I’m not saying that today's internet titans are the same – I hope they’re not the same," he said.

But he said it is worth remembering that private companies now "possess capabilities and resources that exceed that of most nation-states".