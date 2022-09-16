Barrier-free car park system extended to Old Airport Road

SINGAPORE: Motorists using the car parks near Old Airport Road Food Centre will now enjoy a smoother parking experience following the roll-out of a smart, barrier-free system.

Known as Parking@HDB, it was installed at the open-air car park (K7) and the multi-storey car park (KM4) at Old Airport Road earlier this week, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in a media release on Friday (Sep 16).

The two car parks are the seventh and eighth car parks where Parking@HDB will be trialled, following the introduction of the system in six other car parks in Punggol since January 2021.

The system was first introduced at Northshore Residences I and II in Punggol.

SEAMLESS ENTRY AND EXIT FOR MOTORISTS

Four features will be trialled at the Old Airport Road car parks.

With the smart parking system, gantry barriers will no longer be put up at the car park entrance and exit, as vehicle plates are registered via cameras.

There will also be more payment options for short-term parking charges. Motorists can download the Parking@HDB app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, which will allow them to pay their parking charges via credit or debit card through the app.

The smart parking system detects the vehicle when it enters the car park and automatically activates the parking session through the app. Parking charges will automatically be deducted when they exit the car park, and motorists do not have to manually activate the app.

"With this, motorists need not insert their cash cards into the In-vehicle Unit, nor worry about insufficient funds," said HDB.

Motorists who do not have the Parking@HDB app can still continue to have their parking charges deducted from their cash card in the In-vehicle Unit.