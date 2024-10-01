Growth, community and trust the 'building blocks' as Singapore refreshes Smart Nation strategies: PM Wong
Since the launch of Smart Nation a decade ago, Singapore has made “significant progress” and this can be felt and experienced in daily living, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: As Singapore moves into the next phase of its Smart Nation journey, the “building blocks” of growth, community and trust will be key, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
In a speech at the Punggol Digital District on Tuesday (Oct 1) to launch the Smart Nation 2.0 initiative, Mr Wong said that this will be a work in progress as digital developments unfold, and as Singapore develops new and better solutions.
Smart Nation was first launched in 2014 under then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Since then, Singapore has made “significant progress” and this can be felt and experienced in daily living, said Mr Wong.
“We have done well as a Smart Nation. But we must never think that we have arrived. Technology is advancing rapidly, and our operating environment is ever-changing,” he added.
“So we have to keep pace, stay abreast of the latest developments and continually strive to do better.”
Mr Wong noted how the digital landscape today is “vastly different” from a decade ago, with smartphones and social media now the main modes of communication. In addition, there have been recent breakthroughs in generative artificial intelligence (AI), he pointed out.
“All these mean that technology will have an even bigger impact on our lives. There will be tremendous opportunities ahead, but also new uncertainties and challenges to overcome,” Mr Wong said.
“So we must refresh our strategies for Smart Nation.”
GROWTH, COMMUNITY, TRUST
Previously, Singapore focused on building up capabilities and encouraging the use of technology.
But for the next phase of Smart Nation, the goal is to sharpen the focus and use technology more effectively to transform the future and shape the nation together, said Mr Wong.
“Growth is about empowering our people and businesses to use technology to push our own limits and realise our full potential,” he added.
“We do so by exploiting R&D and knowledge, so as to take our economy to the next level, and create many more opportunities for Singaporeans.”
This is why Singapore is “investing significantly” in new AI capabilities, added Mr Wong.
One announcement on Tuesday was a new S$120 million (US$93 million) investment in AI to aid scientific research.
This supports Singapore’s refreshed National AI Strategy (NAIS 2.0), which was launched in December last year by Mr Wong.
At the same time, if misused, technology can divide and erode trust, he said.
“There are already cautionary signs about the risks that technology poses to our community,” added Mr Wong. “We are paying more attention to these risks and developing ways to reduce their impact.”
But on the positive side, technology can connect individuals, build collaboration and strengthen community, Mr Wong said.
“In the end, it is up to us to ensure that technology is used in ways that strengthen our community. And there are many ways we can do so in our daily lives,” he added.
To achieve growth and community, there needs to be trust, said Mr Wong.
“Singaporeans must be able to go online with confidence – confidence that digital systems and services are secure and reliable; that their safety and well-being will not be compromised; and that there is effective help and recourse if they encounter harms,” he explained.
To address this, the Cybersecurity Act was enhanced earlier this year, with a new Digital Infrastructure Act to be introduced next year.
In addition, it was announced on Tuesday that a new Singapore government agency to help victims quickly put a stop to “online harms” instead of solely depending on the usual court-based process would be set up.
Victims of such harms – which include cyberbullying and non-consensual sharing of intimate images – will be able to apply to the agency to seek redress.
It will then act on their behalf to order perpetrators and online service providers such as social media platforms to stop the online harm.
“Ultimately, Smart Nation is a call to all Singaporeans to join our hands and hearts to take the nation forward. Over the last decade, we have made great strides. In the next 10 years, we can reach even greater heights,” said Mr Wong.
“So let us work together to build a better home for all – a Singapore brimming with exciting opportunities, where we can support one another in realising our dreams, and where each of us can become the best version of ourselves.”