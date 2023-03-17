Smartphone apps and honour systems: Singapore firms get creative with flexible work arrangements

The firms' efforts come as a set of tripartite guidelines on flexible work arrangements is set to be implemented next year. This was first announced in the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development in March last year.

At the time, Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang had said in Parliament that “flexible work arrangements will become a norm in our future workplaces”, allowing more people to join the workforce, including women with caregiving responsibilities and seniors.

CLOCKING THE HOURS

For some jobs, remote working is not possible due to the nature of their work, with baristas being one of them.

At Starbucks, one of the world’s most recognised coffee franchises, 60 per cent of its frontline staff are part-timers who juggle other responsibilities outside of work.

To help such employees find better working hours that best suit their personal schedules, the company launched a smartphone application last November called Find-a-shift.

If a barista is unable to make it for a particular shift, he can reflect it in the app, and another barista who is available and wants to clock extra hours can pick it up.

So far, 20 per cent of the coffee chain’s part-time baristas are using the app. This includes full-time university student Terrence Tan, who needs to plan his work hours around his school timetable.