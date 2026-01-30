Secondary school students interacting more after smartphone ban, but small minority flouts rules

Previously, students at Dyuthi’s school used to leave their phones in a box on the teacher’s table during class time, which meant that students could take back their phones whenever they had free time.

Now, they leave their phones in their lockers at the start of the day and take them out only at the end of the school day, she said.

While many of her peers have said that they miss having their phones, they added that they are grateful for the new rules because now they get to talk to more people and make friends.

Personally, she has found it easier to focus in class.

“Normally, I would be looking at my phone and wondering what’s coming, what messages do I have? But now, since it’s in my locker, I don’t really think about it anymore.”

Secondary 2 student Lucas Phillips’ school introduced the measures last year. “Last year, before we all had to go for assembly, we had to keep our phones inside our own lockers with all our books.”

They are only allowed to take their phones out of their lockers after school hours. During CCA hours, students are allowed to have their phones in their bags, but are not allowed to use them, the 13-year-old told CNA.

He used to receive notifications for messages from his mother when he wore a smartwatch to school, but was told he could not wear it anymore this year.

This has not caused any miscommunication issues so far. His mother Jasmine said that she would contact the general office or his teachers if she needed to reach him urgently.

“I think everyone’s kind of okay with it because we’ve got used to it since primary school, not using the phone during recess. (It’s) not really much of a change,” Lucas said, adding that teachers and student councillors patrol the classroom floors during recess.

“I find it better because at least we won’t be that antisocial.”

Secondary 2 student Nathaniel Gan said that his classmates are not in favour of the ban but are “slowly getting used to it”.

He added that there is better interaction during recess, with more students playing soccer or basketball together compared to before.