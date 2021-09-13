MP Louis Ng makes another pitch for smoking at windows and balconies of homes to be made illegal

SINGAPORE: Smoking at windows and balconies at home should be made illegal, said Member of Parliament Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) on Monday (Sep 13) as he questioned why an existing law is not being used to tackle the issue of secondhand smoke from neighbours.

Speaking in his adjournment motion on using deterrence to tackle secondhand smoke in homes, Mr Ng noted that Section 43 of the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA) empowers the National Environment Agency (NEA) to take necessary steps to “remove nuisances of a public nature”.

Such nuisances include “the issue of any fumes, vapours, gases, heat, radiation or smells in any premises which is a nuisance or injurious or dangerous to health”.

“That sure sounds like secondhand smoke,” said Mr Ng. “Why is the Government not using this law to take a clear stance that smoking near windows and at balconies is illegal?”

Responding to Mr Ng after his speech, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said that the named sections in the Act cannot be used to prohibit smoking at windows and balconies.

“This part of the EPHA was enacted in the context of 1960s Singapore to provide for quick mitigating action to arrest public nuisances from specific industrial activities. It is not the purpose of the EPHA to deal with smoking prohibition," she explained.

Dr Khor added that the Act addresses nuisances affecting the public at large, and not private nuisances affecting a person’s use or enjoyment of his property.

“To achieve deterrence, not only do we need the appropriate law, we also need effective enforcement. Unfortunately, the National Environment Agency's (NEA) assessment is that this is not achievable with current enforcement modalities and technology,” she said.