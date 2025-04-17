Tourist charged with bribing NEA officer after smoking along Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old tourist was on Thursday (Apr 17) charged with giving a bribe to a National Environment Agency (NEA) officer to avoid the penalty for smoking in a non-designated area on Orchard Road.

Huang Qiulin faces a charge of corruptly giving gratification under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was on holiday in Singapore on Mar 26 when he smoked outside a shopping centre along Orchard Road.

The area was not designated for smoking, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

Since January 2019, smoking has been banned in public areas in the Orchard Road district except for designated smoking areas.

Huang allegedly offered a S$50 (US$38) bribe to NEA enforcement officer Tan Tar Chuak, in order to induce Mr Tan and two colleagues not to take action against him.

The enforcement officer rejected the bribe, CPIB said.

Huang who is from China told a district court that he would plead guilty. He is out on bail of S$5,000 and will return to court on May 15.

The punishment for corruption is up to five years in jail or a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

Offenders caught smoking in a prohibited place may have to pay a composition sum of S$200. If convicted in court, the offenders may be liable to a fine of up to S$1,000.