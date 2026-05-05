SMRT bus catches fire near Woodgrove Primary School in Woodlands; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: An SMRT bus caught fire near Woodgrove Primary School in Woodlands on Tuesday (May 5), with no injuries reported, authorities said.

The vehicle had stopped at a bus stop along Woodlands Ave 1 at around 1.30pm to allow passengers to alight, when the captain noticed smoke coming from the driver's compartment, said SMRT deputy managing director Vincent Gay.

“As a precaution, he immediately guided all passengers to alight and move to a safe distance,” Mr Gay added.

“Shortly after, a fire broke out at the front of the bus and he promptly alerted the Bus Operations Control Centre, which activated the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).”