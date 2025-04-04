Logo
Singapore

Disruption on East-West MRT line between Queenstown and Boon Lay
Disruption on East-West MRT line between Queenstown and Boon Lay

Commuters experienced longer travel times along the East-West Line on Apr 4, 2025. (Photos: Reddit/InotEpicDA/kywzwln)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Ng Hong Siang
04 Apr 2025 02:54PM
SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling between Queenstown and Boon Lay MRT stations on the East-West Line experienced delays on Friday (Apr 4) afternoon.

Train operator SMRT first told commuters at 1.31pm to expect an additional 20 minutes of travel time between the two stations in western Singapore due to a track fault. 

A bidirectional train shuttle service is operating between Jurong East and Lakeside, SMRT said on Facebook.

"At the same time, we are turning around westbound trains at Jurong East to continue services towards the eastbound direction."

SMRT advised commuters to take alternate routes on the other rail lines. Free regular buses are available between Buona Vista and Boon Lay stations, it said.

Users on Reddit said at about 1.45pm that trains in both directions at Lakeside station were stopping at the same platform and that the other platform was not operational.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/nh(mp)

