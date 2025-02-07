Regular services on North-South, East-West lines resume after faulty engineering vehicle removed

SINGAPORE: Normal train services on the North-South and East-West lines have resumed after a derailed engineering vehicle that blocked Bishan Depot was cleared.

An engineering vehicle returning to Bishan Depot on Friday (Feb 7) morning had broken down and blocked trains from leaving to serve the North-South Line, public transport operator SMRT said on Friday.

"At 6.36 pm, SMRT successfully launched trains from Bishan Depot after our engineers and technicians cleared the tracks," SMRT said in a Facebook update at 7.20pm.



"Normal train services on the North-South and East-West lines have resumed," it added.

SMRT said in the update that intervals between trains during peak hours were "slightly longer at 3.5 minutes instead of the usual 2 minutes, while off-peak services were not affected".

The recovery operations, which started in the early hours of Friday, had taken longer because the space around the tracks was too tight to use a heavy-lifting crane to remove the engineering vehicle, SMRT said. Its engineers had to use hydraulic equipment to "slowly shift the vehicle inch by inch".

"SMRT will continue to investigate the cause of failure of the engineering vehicle," it added.