MRT disruption: Jurong East-Buona Vista stretch to remain closed for third day running; full service targeted for Monday

SINGAPORE: There will be no train service on the East-West Line between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations on Friday (Sep 27), prolonging a service disruption that started on Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, free regular and bridging bus services will continue to be available for commuters affected by the disruption.



The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT had hoped to partially restore services on Friday by exploring the possibility of operating a shuttle train service between the two stations.

"We had tried our best to make this option work by expediting the repairs on one of the tracks. We have since determined that it can be done, but it would mean slowing down the repairs on the parallel damaged rail as repairs cannot be done when the shuttle train service is in operation," the authorities said in a joint release on Thursday night.

"On balance, it is better to prioritise repair and expedite restoring full service earlier, rather than run a 20-minute shuttle between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations."

This is because running the shuttle train could "risk delaying full restoration by at least a few days".

The authorities said SMRT will aim to restore full service on Monday.