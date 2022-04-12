SMRT makes police report against man who appears to be smoking e-cigarette on MRT

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SMRT said on Tuesday (Apr 12) that it has filed a police report after an unmasked man was seen smoking on a train.

A video of the incident was posted on an Instagram account on Apr 8, showing the man with his mask pulled down to his chin. He appeared to be smoking an e-cigarette while using his phone.

"We have been alerted to an undated video on social media showing an unmasked man smoking an e-cigarette in a train. We have lodged a police report," said SMRT's chief communications officer Margaret Teo in response to CNA's queries.

“SMRT takes a serious view of such behaviour that affects the safety of others,” she added.

“We strongly encourage our commuters to keep their masks on at all times to observe safe commuting guidelines, and to report such incidents to our staff immediately upon encounter.”

Smoking on public transport is illegal in Singapore, with offenders liable to a fine of S$200 if caught, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

Additionally, e-cigarettes are banned in Singapore under the Tobacco Act. Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 for purchasing, using or possessing one.