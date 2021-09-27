SMRT subsidiary part of consortium providing technical support for new Paris rail lines

SINGAPORE: A subsidiary of transport operator SMRT has been selected as part of a consortium to provide technical support and assistance to the authorities in Paris for four new rail lines.

Formerly known as SMRT International, Strides International Business - together with French transport operator Transdev Group and its subsidiary Transamo - has won a “shadow operator” contract for four future driverless metro lines in the Greater Paris area.

“The main scope of the shadow operator will be to provide technical support and assistance to the Societe du Grand Paris and Ile-de-France Mobilites, prior to the selection of the operator for each of the four new lines,” said the three firms in a joint press release on Monday (Sep 27).

The companies will jointly offer their "savoir-faire and extensive expertise in operation and maintenance, and project management” to enhance safety, reliability and the commuter experience, they said.

“With the companies’ decades of experience operating many train and metro lines across the world, their partnership will see the best of the world’s rail expertise being shared with the Societe du Grand Paris and Ile-de-France Mobilites,” the firms added.

Ile-de-France Mobilites is the regulator for public transport companies in Paris, while Societe du Grand Paris oversees plans to modernise the Greater Paris area.

The four rail lines are expected to be operational between 2024 and 2030 as part of the Grand Paris Express project, which aims to provide greater connectivity and reduce pollution in the French capital.

The release described the project as the first major international cooperation between Transdev Group and Strides International Business following the signing of a memorandum of understanding last year.

“Looking ahead, the partnership will also pursue other operation and maintenance opportunities internationally in the transportation sector,” it said.