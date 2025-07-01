Train services on Thomson-East Coast Line 'progressively resuming' after morning disruption: SMRT
SINGAPORE: Train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line "are progressively resuming" after a signal fault disrupted peak-hour commute on Tuesday morniing (Jul 1), with services between Napier and Great World stations coming to a halt.
Train operator SMRT first posted an alert on its Facebook page at 6.40am to expect an additional 30 minutes of travel time.
"Free regular bus services are available between Caldecott and Gardens by the Bay stations. We are sorry for affecting your morning commute," it added.
The signalling fault occurred at Orchard Boulevard station and SMRT said its engineers were working to rectify the fault.
It also advised passengers to take alternate lines to the city area.
In an update at 8.14am, SMRT said that train servcies are progressively resuming.