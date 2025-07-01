Logo
Train services on Thomson-East Coast Line 'progressively resuming' after morning disruption: SMRT
Train services on Thomson-East Coast Line 'progressively resuming' after morning disruption: SMRT
A notice that states a disruption on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) at Marine Terrace MRT station on Jul 1, 2025. (Photo: Alvin Chong)
Darcel Al Anthony
01 Jul 2025 07:31AM (Updated: 01 Jul 2025 08:37AM)
SINGAPORE: Train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line "are progressively resuming" after a signal fault disrupted peak-hour commute on Tuesday morniing (Jul 1), with services between Napier and Great World stations coming to a halt.

Train operator SMRT first posted an alert on its Facebook page at 6.40am to expect an additional 30 minutes of travel time.

A notice informing commuters of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) disruption at Bishan MRT station on Jul 1, 2025. (Photo: CNA reader)

"Free regular bus services are available between Caldecott and Gardens by the Bay stations. We are sorry for affecting your morning commute," it added.

The signalling fault occurred at Orchard Boulevard station and SMRT said its engineers were working to rectify the fault.

It also advised passengers to take alternate lines to the city area.

In an update at 8.14am, SMRT said that train servcies are progressively resuming. 

Source: CNA/dc(gr)

