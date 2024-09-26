Faulty train caused 'extensive damage' to track between Clementi and Dover, leading to power trip and disruption

SINGAPORE: Along a 1.6km stretch of tracks between two MRT stations, engineers found 34 rail breaks - part of the damage that led to an ongoing disruption which began on Wednesday (Sep 25) morning and could extend into Friday, with full services estimated to be resumed in "a few days", said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

LTA and train operator SMRT gave further updates on the cause and extent of the damage on Thursday.

It was a faulty train that caused "extensive damage" to the train track and equipment between Clementi and Dover stations, which caused the power trip that led to the East-West Line disruption.

No trains will run between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations for the rest of Thursday. LTA and SMRT said they hope to restore partial services on Friday, with a single-line train shuttle service that will operate between the two stations every 20 minutes.