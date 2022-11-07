SMRT to boost solar power capacity at Bishan Depot after expanding agreement with EDPR Sunseap

SINGAPORE: SMRT Trains and EDPR Sunseap on Monday (Nov 7) announced the expansion of their agreement to power SMRT's Bishan Depot with solar energy.

With the additional capacity under the agreement, "all non-traction energy needs" at the depot will be met by solar power by next year.

"Under a power purchase agreement, EDPR Sunseap will install a photovoltaic (PV) system that will have a capacity of 1.56 MWp when it is completed in 2023," SMRT Trains and EDPR Sunseap said in a joint media release.

"With the latest agreement to generate more energy from solar power, SMRT moves a step closer to meeting its goal to achieve net-zero carbon equivalent by 2050."

MWp, or megawatt-peak, is the power output of a solar power system which would be achieved under ideal conditions.

According to UIC, the worldwide professional association representing the railway sector, non-traction energy consumption refers to energy used for commercial activities at stations and concessions; maintenance activities at workshops, depots and service buildings; and technical railway operations, such as signalling, traffic control and the lighting of infrastructure.

Energy use in offices or for administrative purposes also falls under non-traction energy consumption.