SMRT Trains faces charge for 2018 accident where train rolled over worker's foot, leading to amputation

SINGAPORE: SMRT Trains has been handed a charge over a 2018 workplace accident that required an employee to have the lower part of his leg amputated after a maintenance train rolled over his foot.

A representative for the train operator and Ministry of Manpower prosecutors returned to court on Tuesday (Feb 8), with SMRT Trains facing one charge under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

The company is accused of failing to carry out a risk assessment and setting out safe work procedures in relation to the limited movement procedure.

It purportedly failed to implement the relevant control measures and carry out safe work procedures to address the risks involved in the operations.

SMRT Trains also stands accused of failing to provide adequate work equipment, such as walkie-talkies and other communication devices.

The incident took place on the eastbound track near Joo Koon station in the early morning of Dec 12, 2018.

According to SMRT's statement at the time, a six-member maintenance team was preparing the maintenance train to return to the depot after completing track tamping work.

The team was conducting a brake test on the maintenance train, which involved "limited movement" of the train. At the same time, the worker was on the track to inspect for oil leaks from the maintenance train.

The brake test was stopped immediately when one of the team members spotted the injured employee lying on the track, said SMRT. The train had rolled over his right foot.

The team provided first aid, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force took the employee to hospital, where the lower part of his right leg was amputated. SMRT said in December 2018 that the injured staff member was in a stable condition.

The case will be heard again in court in March.

If convicted, SMRT Trains faces a fine of up to S$500,000.