Government reviewing its use of SMS, clickable links to prevent phishing scams

SINGAPORE: The Government is reviewing its use of SMS and clickable links in communicating with the public, as part of a suite of measures to counter phishing scams.

In a statement on Friday (Jan 21), the Smart Nation Digital Government Group (SNDGG) said that the public is “understandably concerned about the safety of their communications with government agencies”.

This comes after a spate of online banking scams, in which OCBC customers lost at least S$8.5 million. Victims received an SMS from scammers posing as the bank, which claimed there were issues with their accounts or credit card.

“Although smartphone access is high, SMS communications has provided widespread access to citizens who either do not own smartphones or use apps,” SNDGG said.

However, it also noted that removing clickable links for low-risk transactions also has implications beyond reducing accessibility and inclusion.

“Scammers will redirect their efforts through other means, such as emails, to trick the public into visiting spoofed websites,” it said.