Police warn of SMS phishing scam involving fake Singpass website

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force warned the public on Friday (Mar 18) against SMS phishing scams designed to deceive recipients into visiting a fake Singpass website.

Victims have reported receiving unsolicited SMSes from unknown senders with numbers such as “73333”. The message indicated that the victims’ Singpass account had expired and they had to access an embedded link to reactivate their accounts.

The phishing link led victims to a fake website requesting users to enter their Singpass login ID, password and two-factor-authentication details.

This fake website looks similar to the Singpass login webpage, said the police, but it has an illegitimate URL with multiple broken image links on the page.

The police added that the fake website has been blocked after Singpass users reported the suspicious SMS.