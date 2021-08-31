SMU student found guilty of molesting woman in university study room

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Management University (SMU) student accused of molesting a woman during an overnight study session was found guilty of the offence on Tuesday (Aug 31).

Lee Yan Ru, 24, had faced one charge of using criminal force to rub his private parts on her chest in a study room at SMU on Jan 8, 2019.

During the trial, Lee had repeatedly insisted the victim had consented to his acts throughout the night.

The woman, now aged 22, cannot be named to protect her identity.

He had previously said in court that he had met the woman via Instagram and arranged to meet her at a cafe.

She then accepted his invitation to meet at SMU to study through the night, meeting at about 1am on Jan 8.

Lee had testified that she had consented to various acts that night, such as his touching her breast, hugging her and trying to kiss her.

At about 6am, after they had both taken a nap at different parts of the study room, Lee woke up and knelt over the woman.

He then touched her breast to wake her up before exposing himself and rubbing himself against her chest.

While Lee admitted to this, he had said he did not intend to outrage the woman’s modesty and that she had consented to the act.