SMU student who molested woman in overnight study session fails in appeal

SINGAPORE: A High Court judge on Friday (May 20) dismissed the appeal of a Singapore Management University (SMU) student convicted of molesting a woman during an overnight study session.

Justice Chua Lee Ming rejected the defence's arguments that the man believed the victim had given her consent based on what happened earlier that night and during the act itself.

Lee Yan Ru, 25, was sentenced to 10 months' jail and three strokes of the cane last year after being found guilty of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the woman.

He had contested the charge at trial, during which he argued that the victim consented to the act and the defence accused her of lying.

The identity of the woman, now 23, is protected by gag order.

Lee and the victim, who became acquainted on Instagram, agreed to meet up at SMU in the early hours of Jan 8, 2019.

Throughout the night, Lee repeatedly made advances on the victim, who was not a student at the university.

After watching a movie and taking several smoke breaks on campus, the pair lay down to sleep in separate parts of the study room.

The woman was woken up by Lee kneeling over her body and rubbing his private parts on her chest.